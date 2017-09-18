Eversource crews dispatched to islands in preparation for Hurricane Jose

As Hurricane Jose moves towards New England, this storm brings with it high winds and rough seas.

Although western Mass isn’t at too much of a risk for dangerous conditions, other parts of the state are.

When other states need help after hurricanes like Harvey and Irma, Massachusetts steps up.

Companies like Eversource send resources to those areas hit hardest to keep the lights on, and people safe, but when a hurricane is heading for the New England coast, those crews are called back home to take care of business here.

A crew is heading back from Florida right now.

“The folks that were there are being called back right now. They had done what they had gone down there to do. They had restored something like 8,000 people,” said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

But these crews won’t just stay home. Some people have already been dispatched to the cape and the islands in order prepare for what’s to come.

“It doesn’t look like in western Massachusetts that we are going to get the brunt of this storm, so what we have done is already sent out some supervisors to the east. To Cape Cod, perhaps the vineyard where they are expected to take a hit from Jose.”

Although the heaviest of the storm will not fall onto western Massachusetts, it’s important for people to still be weather-aware and ready for something to change.

