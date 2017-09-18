West Springfield Police on proper protocol for observing a dog in a hot car

If you come across a dog left behind in a car and find yourself wanting to smash out the window coming to the rescue, you may want to think again.

Authorities are now reminding residents of the law following a dog being left behind in a car during the Big E's opening weekend.

No matter your intentions, you should know, it's illegal to smash out the windows of a car with an animal left behind.

It was on Saturday, during the Big E's opening weekend when a dog was left inside a parked car, which was found to be okay.

But the West Springfield Animal Control Department followed the incident with this post, citing confusion amongst the commenters on what is best to do.

The law is clear, if you're not an authority, you can't do anything unless:

There is reasonable belief that the animal is in imminent danger

If there are no other means for entering the vehicle

Authorities said that if you do come across a dog in a hot car, unless that animal is in distress, there's not much you can do.

What they do recommend however, is to call 911, document the incident, and the operator will walk you through step by step on what is best for you to do.

“More than we'd like to see, but it happens, and once again, we'll handle it. We'll notify the community, or if we need to get into the vehicle, we have ways of getting into the vehicle to save the dog,” said Patrolman Ken Pires.

And as a reminder, Police said there's no need to even bring an animal to the Big E unless you need it for it a medical reason.

“A service dog and they have to have proper paperwork and proper licensing and that's not an issue.”

