Palmer woman's search for her birth parents comes to an end

A Palmer woman's long search for one of her birth parents comes to an end. Just about a year ago, Western Mass News brought you the story of Kathleen O'Shea. More than 26 years ago, when she was just 10 days old, her mother left her in a bathroom at Baystate Medical Center. Sunday, she met her birth father for the very first time.

It's a journey that began more than a year ago. Kathleen worked through C.C. Morris of DNA Detectives who was able to contact family members. She says, “We are 100% sure now that it was my mother that we contacted. She actually told CC not ever to contact her again about this at all, ever.”

Discouraged, Kathleen thought about giving up the search, now for her father. But she kept on looking and last week heard from C.C. Morris that she was able to make a connection with people related to her birth father. His ex-wife put Kathleen in contact with her father, who she met for the first time Sunday, “They just pulled into the driveway and he got out, it was kind of like we just looked at each other, then hugged and everything went really great.”

In fact, Kathleen says it couldn't have gone better, adding “I've never seen a person who looked like me so that was weird. We kind of just kept staring at each other and saying wow, this is crazy.”

And she says, they talked about everything, “From medical history to his family to stories that I missed out on.”

And it turns out that the nurse who carried her from the emergency room to the Baystate Medical Center ICU in 1991, later married her father's mother, her grandmother. Kathleen says her father kept apologizing, “Saying that he had no idea, her was so sorry. I told him, it's not your fault and I hold nothing against him. We can't change the past and we'll just hope for a good future and build a relationship.”

Kathleen believes everything will work out. Her Dad and his wife now live in nearby Spencer.

And as far as her birth mother is concerned, Kathleen says, “I feel sorry for her and I'll just wish her the best and it's not my loss, it's hers and I have my Dad now so that's really all I need.”

Kathleen says you can't change what happened in the past, so she, her father and their families will move forward.

