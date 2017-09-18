Community reacts to Lisa Ziegert murder suspect arrest

The Ziegert family and the community of Agawam are breathing a heavy sigh of relief after today’s news.

After more than 25 years, the Hampden County District Attorney is confident the 1992 murder of Lisa Ziegert has been solved.

The man charged with her murder is tonight locked up inside the Agawam Police Department and residents said they’re happy that Lisa will finally have justice and that her family will have closure.

It’s been a whirlwind day for the Agawam community.

After more than 25 years, Gary Schara of West Springfield was arrested on Saturday in Connecticut and charged with Lisa Ziegert’s rape and murder.

“I’m happy to hear it is solved, but it’s such a shame that it took so long, but it must be wonderful to know they have the person who did this to Lisa,” said Betsy Ciempa.

Agawam residents said they’ve been following the case from the beginning.

“I was coming home with my wife and kids after Easter and couldn't get by, because the house was marked for a crime scene, we found out on Channel 40. We didn't know who it was at the time, but someone was murdered,” said Ralph Merola.

And the mystery has been haunting them ever since.

“I knew a lot of people in town, because I was a barber, everyone talked about it, but could never say who did it.”

Lisa Ziegert was a middle school teacher’s assistant, but also worked part time at a card shop in town.”

She was abducted in April of 1992. Her body was found four days later on Easter Sunday in a field off route 75.

While investigators aggressively tried to solve the case, her family never gave up faith.

That faith was answered this weekend.

Schara will be arraigned tomorrow in Westfield District Court.

