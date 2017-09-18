'Bullet Train' ride at Big E closed after stopping mid-ride

Crews from the West Springfield Fire Department responded to the Big E on Monday following an incident on a roller coaster.

Eastern States Exposition spokesperson Catherine Pappas said that around noon yesterday, the Bullet Train ride - a computer-driven coaster-type ride - was automatically stopped by its sensors.

West Springfield Fire told Western Mass News that they were called to the scene after two cars on the roller coaster reportedly bumped into each other.

Five people were safely removed with a lift and no injuries were reported.

Pappas noted that the ride is currently closed and is being evaluated by the fair's on-site inspectors.

