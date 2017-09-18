West Springfield crews respond following rollercoaster incident at Big E

West Springfield crew responded to the Big E earlier today following an incident on a rollercoaster.
West Springfield Fire told Western Mass News that they were called to the scene after two cars on the roller coaster reportedly bumped into each other.
Nobody was transported to the hospital.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.
