Man charged with the murder of Lisa Ziegert to appear in court

The man authorities say is responsible for a 25-year-old murder mystery will face a judge for the first time today.

It was yesterday, when police announced they had arrested Gary Schara of West Springfield in relation to the death of Lisa Ziegert of Agawam.

"I am informing the public that the search for Lisa’s assailant is over," the Hampden County District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni, announced at a Monday afternoon press conference. "DNA testing and analysis has confirmed the identity of Lisa’s killer."

DNA sampling from both the crime scene and Ziegert's remains was used to come up with a sketch of Schara last year. After recently going through their database, still trying to find a match, Schara's name was on a small list to go through.

Police at one point attempted to notify Schara that he was on their list, only he wasn’t at his West Springfield home. Authorities then discovered that Schara had fled to Connecticut, after a person who knew him approached police with critical information.

That information included hand written letters by Schara, in which he admits to the abduction, rape and the murder of Lisa Ziegert.

The 48-year-old was found this past weekend at the Johnson Memorial Emergency Department in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, after attempting to commit suicide. After proper warrants and DNA testing, Schara was arrested.

Ziegert's family rejoiced along with many Agawam residents young and old. The family telling Western Mass News that Lisa can now look down knowing her family is at peace, and that she will get the justice she always deserved.

Schara is being charged with murder, aggravated rape and kidnapping.

The timing on his arraignment today at the Westfield District Courthouse is unclear, but Western Mass News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

