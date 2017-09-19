Pittsfield robbery suspect 'in a bad place,' turns himself in

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A guilty conscience apparently got the better of a Massachusetts robbery suspect who turned himself in just hours after allegedly stealing $50 from a convenience store.

Authorities say 26-year-old Christopher Hennington entered the Pittsfield store last Thursday afternoon and asked for a $20 lottery ticket.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that he told the clerk he didn't have the money for the ticket and instead grabbed $50 from the cash register before fleeing.

About three hours later, Hennington turned himself in at the Pittsfield Police Department.

He told police he was in "a bad place," and "feeling bad about his life." He also handed over $10, which he said was all that was left of the $50 he'd stolen.

Hennington pleaded not guilty to unarmed robbery and was granted $1,000 bail.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

