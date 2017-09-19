Retired Marine's bike trip leads to $200K lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A retired Marine's bike trip down the East Coast now has a lasting memory thanks to an unscheduled stop in North Carolina.

According to the N.C. Education Lottery, Mark Bruso of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, has been riding down the East Coast since early July to visit the places he was stationed during his six years as a Marine. His destination was Florida, but he stopped in Wilmington because he broke a spoke on his bicycle.

While waiting for his bike to get repaired, Bruso stopped at a convenience store and bought the $5 Frenzy scratch-off ticket. His first purchase netted nothing, so he decided to buy another ticket and got his winner.

After state and federal taxes, Bruso collected $139,003, which he said he would use to continue his bicycle tour.

