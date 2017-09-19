Armed robbery at TD Bank in Springfield under investigation

The TD Bank on Main Street in Springfield was robbed Tuesday morning and police confirm they are looking for the suspect.

Springfield Police Sgt. Prior told Western Mass News there was an "armed robbery" at that bank located at 1441 Main St.

He also confirmed that the suspect was "male." Further details on the suspect's description weren't immediately available.

A trooper at the State Police Barracks in Springfield also confirmed with Western Mass News that they are assisting the Springfield Police Department with this investigation.

No word what kind of weapon was involved in this incident.

The armed robbery remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

