Merriam-Webster adds words and definitions to online dictionary

Some you may have heard before, others you may hear for the first time, but Springfield-based Merriam-Webster is adding some new words to their vocabulary.

From foods to fashion, to words gone viral, this new group should please fans young and old.

The Merriam-Webster vocabulary of words continues to grow with 250 new words, adding to the more than 400,000 total.

Merriam-Webster told Western Mass News these terms, by now, are fully established among daily conversation and are simply too popular to ignore.

Their editors are constantly searching for words with long term, meaningful use.

"It's all based on usage. You and I, when we use words, that's really what merits the addition," said Meghan Lunghi with Merriam-Webster.

Merriam-Webster updates their print dictionary every few years, but like this month, is always updating their online dictionary. There are too many to tell in just two minutes, but among the most amusing have to be the popular internet sensation: the troll.

According to Merriam-Webster, it means "to harass, criticize, or antagonize (someone) especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts."

Others, like pregame, have slowly drifted from warm-up lines on the football field. This pregame is a verb and decidedly different: "to begin drinking alcohol before an event or activity (such as a party or a night out)."

Other notable newbies include some go-to sports terms, face mask: "a penalty imposed for grabbing and pulling an opponent's face mask during (American football) play."

Also, bunny: a common basketball term in most hoop fan's vocabulary.

"A bunny, like you know, a little short range, little small guy, got the jumper...like Isaiah Thomas, that's the perfect definition," said Hemi Rodriguez of Springfield.

There are 246 others like it and not all of them have been released to the public, but a good amount have and are listed below:

