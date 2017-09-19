Shoplifting suspects out of South Hadley wanted by police - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Shoplifting suspects out of South Hadley wanted by police

Posted: Updated:
(photos South Hadley Police Department) (photos South Hadley Police Department)
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -

Do you recognize these 2 suspects?  If so, the South Hadley Police Department wants to hear from you. 

They're asking for the public's help because these two suspects are wanted in connection with some recent thefts.

"(They) are wanted in connection to several reported shopliftings," explained police on Tuesday.

Further details weren't immediately available. 

Take a close look at the photos.  If you recognize either of the suspects, contact the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.