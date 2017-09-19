Shoplifting suspects out of South Hadley wanted by police

Do you recognize these 2 suspects? If so, the South Hadley Police Department wants to hear from you.

They're asking for the public's help because these two suspects are wanted in connection with some recent thefts.

"(They) are wanted in connection to several reported shopliftings," explained police on Tuesday.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Take a close look at the photos. If you recognize either of the suspects, contact the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.