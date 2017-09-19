Several house, car break-ins reported in Longmeadow

Longmeadow Police responded to a number of break-ins in just one morning.

Now, investigators are reminding residents to do one thing before calling it a day.

Charlie Rosenberg has lived in Longmeadow for nearly 40 years

"It's a great neighborhood, people are just looking for free stuff," Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg's home not far from where police responded to a rash of break-ins and vehicle thefts in the Lawrence Drive and Coventry Lane neighborhood early Monday morning.

"Most of the time, I'm not totally aware of it, but we have a neighborhood watch and they say it's mostly the cars that are unlocked," Rosenberg noted.

The neighborhood watch is correct. According to Longmeadow Police, it was around 3:30 a.m. yesterday when they responded to three house break-ins, three car break-ins, and two motor vehicles which were stolen, but eventually recovered in Holyoke.

The catch being that each home and car was unlocked - something police are advising residents to avoid at all costs.

Rosenberg told Western Mass News that he takes steps to try and make sure something similar doesn't happen to him.

"Well, I have a burglar alarm and I have dogs and I keep my cars locked up in the garage and the garage is locked, so fortunately for me, I haven't had any experience that way," Rosenberg explained.

As of today, these break-ins remain under investigation by the Longmeadow Police Department and they ask anyone with any information at all to contact them immediately.

