Preliminary election voting underway in Chicopee, Springfield

Preliminary elections are underway today in Springfield and Chicopee. In both cities, turnout so far is much less then expected.

Predictions were low to begin with, but the actual numbers coming in are surprising even election officials.



In Springfield, polls are open in all eight wards for today's preliminary election.



"It's a city preliminary, which is a city council at large, school committee at large. There's also city council in certain wards and also school committee in certain districts," said Springfield elections commissioner Gladys Oyola.



Oyola told Western Mass News that there are not only a lot of names on the ballot, but a lot of new names.



"I think it says that there's a lot of excitement in running for office in Springfield. We have a lot names, it's a diverse crowd as far as men, women, people of different parts of the city that are all running for office," Oyola explained.

However, while the candidates and supporters are out, Oyola said voters are not.



"The turnout just has not been there in any of the precincts that I've visited," Oyola said.



Oyola had hoped for a 10 percent turnout, but now thinks it may fall far short.

In Chicopee, it's the same story.



"Turnout, so far, has been very slow," said Chicopee city clerk Keith Rattell.



Up for grabs is a spot on the ward one school committee, but as of noon time today, "In 1A, we have 2,125 registered voters. We've had 38 so far vote there. In 1B, we have 2,317 voters. We've had 31 vote there so far," Rattell explained.



It's not a good start when you consider Rattell had hoped for a 15 percent turnout.



"This is where you pick your local representative from the ward to represent you on that seat on the school committee, so there should be an interest because that person is going to be responsible for spending your tax dollars," Rattell noted.



Back in Springfield, Oyola is hopeful numbers will pick up later tonight to build some excitement the November general election.



"Better in November, I think that will be our motto...better turnout in November," Oyola said.

In Chicopee, polls are open at the Bellamy Middle School until 7 p.m. In Springfield, polls are open throughout the city until 8 p.m.

A list of candidates for each preliminary race appears below:

SPRINGFIELD

CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

THOMAS ASHE (I)

JUSTIN HURST (I)

KATERIE WALSH (I)

ERNESTO CRUZ

VICTOR DAVILA

MARILYN FELIX

JESSEE LEDERMAN

JYNAI MCDONALD

KEVIN MOLINA

KELLI MORIARTY-FINN

TIMOTHY RYAN

WILLIE THOMAS

TRACYE WHITFIELD

WARD 2 COUNCIL

MICHAEL FENTON (I)

KENCY GILET

IVELISSE GONZALEZ

WARD 3 COUNCIL

MELVIN EDWARDS (I)

MATTHIAS GALVIN

KEVIN DUMPSON

WARD 4 COUNCIL

E. HENRY TWIGGS (I)

LORENZO GAINES

ROBERT KELLY

LARRY LAWSON

CANDEJAH PINK

SCHOOL COMMITTEE AT LARGE

DENISE HURST (I)

JAMES ANZIANO

LAMAR COOK

JAMES FERRERA III

JOESIAH GONZALEZ

RYAN HESS

MICHAEL KOCMIERSKY

LATONIA NAYLOR

DISTRICT 2 (WARDS 4 & 5)

BARBARA GRESHAM (I)

STEPHANIE MURCHINSON-BROWN

GISELLE VIZCARRONDO

CHICOPEE

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

WARD 1

DANA CUTTER (I)

TRINA HOUSE-LABONTE

JAMES TANHAUSER JR

