Recent storms have some thinking about trip insurance

As Hurricane Maria bears down on the Caribbean islands, some travelers are now scrambling to figure out how to get their money back.

With many hotels damaged and flights canceled, what does trip insurance get you? A travel agent breaks it down.

"I had some people that were supposed to go to St. Maarten and they had the travel insurance and got all their money back," said Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel in Chicopee.

It's been a busy couple of weeks for travel agents like Nowak, whose phone has been ringing non-stop with worried customers on the other line.

When booking your vacation, travel insurance may be the last thing on your mind. In some cases, it only adds on more money to your trip, but Nowak told Western Mass News, there are different packages you can get.

"You can buy a policy that will cover you for cancellations in case of death or illness. You can cover yourself for pre-existing conditions. The third one is you can cancel for any reason and up to 48 hours prior," Nowak noted.

However, for people who have booked trips to Puerto Rico and St. Thomas, their hotels may be too damaged to even stay in.

One sign is posted on the website of the Frenchman's Reef Hotel in St. Thomas, letting people know they are closed because of Hurricane Irma.

"If they've had so much damage that they are not going to be back up and ready for visitors for another four months, they're going to give you a refund," Nowak explained.

If you don't have trip insurance, "if you have an air flight that's going to San Juan, let's say, you're not going to be covered because weather is an act of God and it's not covered. What they'll usually do is use that ticket that you purchased towards the purchase of another ticket within a year's time," Nowak noted.

Nowak said that it is always a good idea to get trip insurance for any season, but she cautions people to know when hurricane season is. She said it's always good to protect yourself.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.