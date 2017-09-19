Neighbors react to arrest of suspect in Lisa Ziegert's murder

Most recently, Gary Schara was living on Lathrop Street in West Springfield.

It's a quiet neighborhood with an elementary school at the end. It's also home to young families.

Over the past 25 years, Schara lived in many homes throughout western Massachusetts and outside the state, but on the street where he was living until last week, families told Western Mass News that they are shocked.

"I's kinda scary because I got two little kids," said Nathaniel Jones.

Jones lives with his family just a couple of doors down from where Schara was most recently living. He said that the news has been haunting.

"It's kind of crazy to think that he would still be around here after all this time, living right next door to you," Jones added.

Schara, 48, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping. Before that, he lived on Lathrop Street in West Springfield.

"I've seen him around every now and again walking by, sitting on the porch," Jones explained.

Another neighbor told Western Mass News off-camera that Schara kept to himself. He was known to take walks up and down the street.

The murder of Lisa Zeigert has haunted the town of Agawam and much of western Massachusetts for the last 25 years and for many of those years, Schara was living right under the noses of investigators - at one point working at Hofbrauhaus in West Springfield and at another, living in a house on Woodmont Street.

"To see a 25-and-a-half year old case resolved absolutely gives us hope," said Heather Bish.

An arrest in this decades-long case, thanks to advances in DNA technology is bringing renewed hope to the Bish family, as they continue to search for answers about who killed then 16-year-old Molly Bish.

"DNA testing is increasing, that's hopeful for us," Bish added.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.