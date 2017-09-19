Home break-in suspect sought by Westhampton police

Do you know who this suspect is? Take a close look at the photos to your right. Police say he broke into a home in Westhampton yesterday.

"He committed a breaking & entering with forced entry at a home on Route 66 in Westhampton on 9/18/17," police say.

A dark colored vehicle (black or blue) may be involved.

"Chevrolet Cobalt or small Toyota," police add.

If you know who this is, or have any information that could help officers solve this case, please contact the Westhampton Police Department at 413-527-6154 or e-mail to Westhamptonpolice@yahoo.com

