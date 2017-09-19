Orange Police seeks to locate 25-year-old male - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Orange Police seeks to locate 25-year-old male

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Orange Police Dept. are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a young male.

Erik Stevens, age 25 was last seen yesterday at his home in the Tully section of Orange.

He left driving a 1999 green Subaru Forester with Massachusetts plate #7JN681.

If you see Erik or his car, please contact your local police department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

