Bish family reacts to arrest in Ziegert murder case

New DNA technology used to charge Gary Schara with the murder of Lisa Ziegert brings new hope to others.

The family of Molly Bish told Western Mass News that the arrest inspires them.

Molly Bish was 16 years old when she was abducted in Warren in 2000. Her remains were found in Palmer three years later.

Bish's family said that the arrest of Schara brings them closer to finding out the person responsible for killing Molly.

Molly Bish's sister, Heather, said she shares a feeling of satisfaction with the Ziegert family and also said she hopes to be standing where they are sooner rather than later.

Investigators used advanced DNA technology to find 48-year-old Gary Schara, charging him with murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping of then 24-year old Lisa Ziegert more than 25 years ago.



"We stand in gratitude with the Ziegert family to have law enforcement continually work this case," Heather Bis said.



More than 17 years ago, then 16-year-old Molly Bish was murdered.



"I would be so hopeful that our district attorney's office and state police would use the same aggressive tactics to find this person in the way that the Hampden County has done with Lisa's case," Heather Bish noted.



Heather Bish told Western Mass News that her family has stayed close to the Ziegerts for years.

"My mom did speak to Dee before," Heather Bish said.

Dee is Lisa Ziegert's mother.

"She has been a support system for the past 17 years we've been missing Molly," Heather Bish explained.

Heather told us what it was like to see the photo of Gary Schara.

"It feels like satisfaction to be able to say, okay, this person's not running around out there. I don't have to be afraid," Heather Bish noted.

Heather said her family knows the two cases have major differences, but she said their hope outweighs those difficulties.



"After we reached 16 years, when Molly's death outnumbered her life in numbers, we sort of thought how will we travel this journey and what will it look like, where will we be when we hear the news, or will we ever hear the news? How Molly's story will end or how Lisa's story will end and when it ends with justice, that's all you can hope for," Heather Bish noted.

Heather said that she and her family continue to fear that the person who killed Molly is still out there, but they don't think there is any connection between Schara and Molly Bish.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.