D.A., Ziegert's mother discuss whether Lisa knew her accused killer

For the first time since their daughter was murdered 25 years ago, the family of Lisa Ziegert came eye-to-eye in the courtroom with her accused killer.

Gary Schara, 48, of West Springfield denies murdering Ziegert.

The Ziegert family had long awaited this day. In fact, for the last 25 years, they have hoped and prayed that Lisa's killer would be found.

In the courtroom, all eyes were on Schara as he was brought in to face the charges.

Schara, the man accused of murdering Lisa Ziegert 25 years ago, showed little emotion as he is arraigned on murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping charges.

Dressed in a red jumpsuit and standing behind a glass window, Schara had a not guilty plea entered for him.

Lisa Ziegert was 24 years old when she was abducted from the card shop where she worked.

Four days later, her body was found in woods off Route 75 in Agawam.

Was there a connection between Lisa and her accused murderer, who was about the same age as Lisa?

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that there doesn't appear to be.

"At this point, we don't believe there was a pre-existing relationship. [So this was a totally random act on his part?] I think that's fair to say at this point," Gulluni explained.

The same sentiment was also echoed by the Ziegert family.

"I have no idea, that's my answer, I have no idea, not a familiar name, not a familiar face," said Dee Ziegert, Lisa's mother.

Gulluni also revealed some other information about Schara.

Schara was an adopted child, is divorced, and has an adult child. His mother is alive, but his father has passed away. He has lived outside western Massachusetts and any involvement with the law is limited.

Despite rumors over the years that there may have been more than one person involved in Lisa's abduction and murder, Gulluni said that right now, it appears that Schara acted alone.

"Right now, at this stage, nothing is categorical, but we believe he acted alone," Gulluni noted.

Schara's arrest could have ramifications in other cold cases. His DNA will now go into CODIS, the national FBI database, and other DNA databases for comparison purposes.

Gulluni said that indictments are being sought against Schara as evidence is being presented to the grand jury.

The next scheduled court date is for a status conference on November 21.

