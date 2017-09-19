Easthampton man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to distributing child porn

A man from Easthampton was sentenced to 138 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release following nine counts of child pornography offenses.

James J. Smith, 38, pleaded guilty to six counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography in February 2017.

Law officials seized Smith’s cell phone back in January 2015, during a search of his home and uncovered around 110 images of child pornography, including images of a known eight-year-old girl on the device.

Smith engaged in Craigslist correspondence with multiple people and discussed sexual abuse of children.

Smith distributed child pornography with online associates, as well as received them from an online source.

