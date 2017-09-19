Incumbent Chicopee school committee member defeated in prelimina - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Incumbent Chicopee school committee member defeated in preliminary election

Two political newcomers oust the current Chicopee school committee member in Tuesday’s Ward 1 preliminary.

James Tanhauser Jr and Trina House-Labonte advance to the November 7th general election. Tanhauser had 101 votes, House-Labonte 50 and incumbent Dana Cutter finished with 42 votes.

Only 195 registered voters took part in Tuesday’s preliminary.

