Incumbent Chicopee school committee member defeated in preliminary election

Two political newcomers oust the current Chicopee school committee member in Tuesday’s Ward 1 preliminary.
James Tanhauser Jr and Trina House-Labonte advance to the November 7th general election. Tanhauser had 101 votes, House-Labonte 50 and incumbent Dana Cutter finished with 42 votes.
Only 195 registered voters took part in Tuesday’s preliminary.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.