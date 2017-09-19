Preliminary election results for Springfield and Chicopee

Preliminary elections results for Springfield and Chicopee have been released.

A list of candidates and their votes for each preliminary race appears below:

SPRINGFIELD

CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

VOTE FOR 5

JUSTIN J. HURST . . . . . . . . 845 14.04

THOMAS ASHE. . . . . . . . . . 723 12.01

KATERI B. WALSH . . . . . . . . 722 11.99

TRACYE L. WHITFIELD . . . . . . . 566 9.40

JESSE LEDERMAN. . . . . . . . . 548 9.10

TIMOTHY RYAN . . . . . . . . . 503 8.36

VICTOR G. DAVILA . . . . . . . . 392 6.51

KELLI P. MORIARTY-FINN . . . . . . 360 5.98

ERNESTO E. CRUZ . . . . . . . . 357 5.93

JYNAI S. McDONALD. . . . . . . . 288 4.78

MARILYN FELIX . . . . . . . . . 286 4.75

KELVIN MOLINA . . . . . . . . . 220 3.65

WILLIE J. THOMAS . . . . . . . . 205 3.41

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 .08

Blanks . . . . . . . . . 2,445

WARD 2 COUNCIL

VOTE FOR 1

MICHAEL A. FENTON. . . . . . . . 181 59.34

KENCY GILET. . . . . . . . . . 79 25.90

IVELISSE GONZALEZ. . . . . . . . 44 14.43

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 .33

Blanks . . . . . . . . . 21

WARD 3 COUNCIL

VOTE FOR 1

MELVIN A. EDWARDS. . . . . . . . 18 43.90

KEVIN DUMPSON . . . . . . . . . 15 36.59

MATTHIAS GALVIN . . . . . . . . 8 19.51

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0

Blanks . . . . . . . . . 8

WARD 4 COUNCIL

VOTE FOR 1

E. HENRY TWIGGS . . . . . . . . 106 48.40

LORENZO D. GAINES. . . . . . . . 30 13.70

ROBERT J. KELLY . . . . . . . . 50 22.83

LARRY LAWSON . . . . . . . . . 21 9.59

CANDEJAH PINK . . . . . . . . . 11 5.02

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 .46

Blanks . . . . . . . . . 13

SCHOOL COMMITTEE AT LARGE

VOTE FOR 2

DENISE MARIE HURST . . . . . . . 763 27.53

JAMES M. ANZIANO . . . . . . . . 165 5.95

LaMAR COOK . . . . . . . . . . 276 9.96

JAMES J. FERRERA III. . . . . . . 465 16.77

JOESIAH GONZALEZ . . . . . . . . 254 9.16

RYAN HESS . . . . . . . . . . 259 9.34

MICHAEL D. KOCSMIERSKY . . . . . . 110 3.97

LaTONIA MONROE NAYLOR . . . . . . 474 17.10

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 6 .22

Blanks . . . . . . . . . 614

DISTRICT 2 (WARDS 4 & 5)

VOTE FOR 1

BARBARA GRESHAM . . . . . . . . 205 57.91

STEPHANIE MURCHISON-BROWN . . . . . 100 28.25

GISELLE VIZCARRONDO . . . . . . . 46 12.99

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 3 .85

Blanks . . . . . . . . . 94



CHICOPEE

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

WARD 1

DANA CUTTER (I) . . . . . . . 42

TRINA HOUSE-LABONTE . . . . . . 50

JAMES TANHAUSER JR . . . . . . . 101

