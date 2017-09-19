Preliminary election results for Springfield and Chicopee - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Preliminary election results for Springfield and Chicopee

Preliminary elections results for Springfield and Chicopee have been released.

A list of candidates and their votes for each preliminary race appears below:

SPRINGFIELD

CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE
          VOTE FOR  5

  •            JUSTIN J. HURST  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       845   14.04
  •            THOMAS ASHE.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       723   12.01
  •            KATERI B. WALSH  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       722   11.99
  •            TRACYE L. WHITFIELD .  .  .  .  .  .  .       566    9.40
  •            JESSE LEDERMAN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       548    9.10
  •            TIMOTHY RYAN  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       503    8.36
  •            VICTOR G. DAVILA .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       392    6.51
  •            KELLI P. MORIARTY-FINN .  .  .  .  .  .       360    5.98
  •            ERNESTO E. CRUZ  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       357    5.93
  •            JYNAI S. McDONALD.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       288    4.78
  •            MARILYN FELIX .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       286    4.75
  •            KELVIN MOLINA .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       220    3.65
  •            WILLIE J. THOMAS .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       205    3.41

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         5     .08
                  Blanks .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,445

 WARD 2 COUNCIL
          VOTE FOR  1

  •            MICHAEL A. FENTON.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       181   59.34
  •            KENCY GILET.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        79   25.90
  •            IVELISSE GONZALEZ.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        44   14.43

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         1     .33
                  Blanks .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        21

WARD 3 COUNCIL
          VOTE FOR  1

  •            MELVIN A. EDWARDS.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        18   43.90
  •            KEVIN DUMPSON .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        15   36.59
  •            MATTHIAS GALVIN  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         8   19.51

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
                  Blanks .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         8

WARD 4 COUNCIL
          VOTE FOR  1

  •            E. HENRY TWIGGS  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       106   48.40
  •            LORENZO D. GAINES.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        30   13.70
  •            ROBERT J. KELLY  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        50   22.83
  •            LARRY LAWSON  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        21    9.59
  •            CANDEJAH PINK .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        11    5.02

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         1     .46
                  Blanks .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        13

SCHOOL COMMITTEE AT LARGE
          VOTE FOR  2

  •            DENISE MARIE HURST  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       763   27.53
  •            JAMES M. ANZIANO .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       165    5.95
  •            LaMAR COOK .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       276    9.96
  •            JAMES J. FERRERA III.  .  .  .  .  .  .       465   16.77
  •            JOESIAH GONZALEZ .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       254    9.16
  •            RYAN HESS  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       259    9.34
  •            MICHAEL D. KOCSMIERSKY .  .  .  .  .  .       110    3.97
  •            LaTONIA MONROE NAYLOR  .  .  .  .  .  .       474   17.10

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         6     .22
                  Blanks .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       614

DISTRICT 2 (WARDS 4 & 5)
          VOTE FOR  1

  •            BARBARA GRESHAM  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       205   57.91
  •            STEPHANIE MURCHISON-BROWN .  .  .  .  .       100   28.25
  •            GISELLE VIZCARRONDO .  .  .  .  .  .  .        46   12.99

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         3     .85
                  Blanks .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        94
 

CHICOPEE

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

WARD 1

  • DANA CUTTER (I) .  .  .  .  .  .  .   42
  • TRINA HOUSE-LABONTE .  .  .  .  .  .   50
  • JAMES TANHAUSER JR .  .  .  .  .  .  .    101

