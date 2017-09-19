Holyoke native living in Puerto Rico speaks on preparation for Hurricane Maria

As Hurricane Maria quickly approaches Puerto Rico, people living there are bracing for its wrath.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively with a Holyoke native who is currently living in the city of Salinas.

Dorilyn Castillo told me that Salinas is the southernmost city in Puerto Rico and Maria is expected to hit there first.

Although Castillo is terrified, she said they're ready.

“I remember being younger and living through the tornado in western Mass., but it’s nothing like this. The vibe that is being given off by a hurricane this big this catastrophic.”

18-year-old Dorilyn Castillo graduated from Chicopee High School before trekking to Salinas, Puerto Rico to continue her education there, and already she's been through one major hurricane. Hurricane Irma.

“It did affect Salinas. A couple people did pass away, because their homes were lifted off the ground, so the next morning my aunt and I went through the city and there were trees on the ground and post for electricity on the ground. It’s not even big as what’s coming now and it was terrible.”

“We're tying down everything that is in our homes. A lot of homes made of wood or concrete, so homes made out of fragile material we are tying down. We are boarding up all the windows.”

The massive Category 5 storm pummeled the island of Dominica Tuesday morning before making its way towards Puerto Rico.

Right now, Castillo said she doesn't know what to expect, but can already feel the chaos.

“I went to the store the other day in Salinas and the lines are ridiculously long. There's no water, barely any food or resources that we can take in, and it’s very scary.”

Castillo's aunt is also the mayor of Salinas.

Mayor Karilyn Bonilla is warning residents to stay inside, and with it being a city right on the coast, if you live on the beach, to relocate to one of the high schools or middle schools.

As for when Hurricane Maria hits, Castillo said it's a waiting game.

“I know a lot of people in Holyoke have family from where I’m from, so call your family members, make sure you say you love them and be prepared for the worst, because the news tells us it’s going to be the most catastrophic to hit Puerto Rico.”

Castillo said that plane tickets were either sold out or too expensive for her to come back to western Mass.

