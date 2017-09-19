Man sought on warrants has contacted Westfield Police

UPDATE: The individual listed in this story reached out to Western Mass News and stated that he contacted police regarding two bench warrants and is working on the matter. The police department appears to have removed the original post.

Westfield Police say that a man being sought on outstanding warrants has contacted investigators.

Authorities tell us Tuesday that they were looking for Joseph Gingras regarding two warrants.

Westfield Police Det. Bryan Freeman tells Western Mass News that Gingras has been in touch police and is taking steps to resolve the matter.

