Westfield Police seek man with multiple warrants

Westfield Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a man with two warrants for his arrest.

Authorities tell us that Joseph Gingras has been commonly known as "Occulis Rift" , "British Joe" , and "Chemical Kid".

They go on to say that he frequently shops as Stop and Shop, and he may be fashioning his hair in a man bun.

He can be identified with a a faint tattoo on his neck and he will likely be wearing new socks.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to call their local police department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.