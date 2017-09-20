It's Connecticut Day at the Big E

It's day six of the Big E which can only mean one thing: Connecticut Day.

A rather busy day each year for New England’s largest fair, as tens of thousands of Connecticut residents head up I-91 and into West Springfield, making for quite a traffic jam in the city.

But once you get inside, there are plenty of Connecticut commodities to enjoy.

More than 65,000 people came to the Big E last year on Connecticut day, and we expect just as many this year, including an appearance from Connecticut Governor, Dannel Malloy.

So how does that estimate compare to other days this year?

On Friday, the Big E saw 70,864 people through its gates. Saturday was the largest turnout with 112,377 people. Sunday saw 73,211 and Monday was the lowest recorded turn out of the Big E with 51,069 visitors.

Most know of the Avenue of States near gate one and our Western Mass News tent. The avenue includes all Six New England states, allowing fair goers a chance to take in some of each state's culture.

It also provides an opportunity for these states agricultural businesses, non-profits, and state tourist attractions a chance to showcase their stuff.

The building itself is actually modeled after the old statehouse in Hartford, and was the fifth addition to the Avenue of States.

More than a million people visited the Connecticut building last year, enjoying some of the state’s locally grown produce, or learn about the popular Mystic Aquarium and shoreline. Oh, and don’t forget the apple crisp.

The Connecticut building is open from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m.

