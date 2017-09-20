Voter turnout low in preliminary elections

On Tuesday, two western Mass cities voted in preliminary elections and for each of them, voter turnout was low.

In the City Council at Large race for Springfield, incumbents Justin Hurst, Thomas Ashe and Kateri Walsh topped the field.

Jesse Lederman, Timothy Ryan, Tracye Whitfield, Kelly Moriarty Finn, Victor Davila, Ernesto Cruz and Jynai McDonald will all be on the November ballot, too.

In the Springfield School Committee at Large race, Incumbent Denise Hurst was the top vote getter. She, Jame Ferrera, Latonia Naylor and Ryan Hess will all advance to the November ballot as well.

In the Springfield District 2 School Committee Races, Barbara Gresham and Stephanie Murchison Brown were the leaders.

In total, only 5 percent of Springfield’s more than 106,000 registered voters took part in the preliminaries.

The people in Ward 1 voted in preliminaries for the school committee in Chicopee as well.

It was two political newcomers defeating the incumbent Dana Cutter. James Tanhauser Jr. and Trina House-Labonte will now advance to the November election.

In Chicopee, only 195 voters took part in the prelims.

