Westfield State investigating after offensive remarks found inside dorm

Officials at one local university are investigating after racist comments were left inside a campus residence hall.

Westfield State University President Ramon Torrecilha said in a letter to the campus community that "discriminatory and highly offensive language was posted on a message board outside of a student's room in New Hall."

"This will not be tolerated and is in strong contrast with the values and mission of Westfield State University," Torrecilha noted.

The university noted that Torrecilha met with students in that residence hall Wednesday morning and addressed the matter with them as a group.

University spokesperson Tricia Oliver said that the university is conducting an investigation and those responsible will be held accountable.

The full text of Torrecilha's letter appears below:

Dear Campus Community: It has been brought to my attention that discriminatory and highly offensive language has been posted on a message board outside of a student’s room in New Hall. I am strongly disturbed by the motivation to engage in such a hurtful act against another individual. We are currently investigating this unacceptable behavior. This will not be tolerated and is in strong contrast with the values and mission of Westfield State University. At Westfield State, we are an inclusive community. Staff and students alike are drawn to our welcoming and supportive culture. We are here to inspire, encourage and challenge each other in positive and healthy ways. Civil discourse is encouraged; acts intended to pain and intimidate others are not. I urge us all to continue to celebrate our differences, not call them out in a divisive and hurtful manner. At a time when enough hurtful and careless messaging is on full display in our nation and world, let’s take solace in our compassionate and thoughtful community at Westfield State and celebrate the many powerful issues and passions that unite us. Yours truly, Ramon S. Torrecilha

