DA: 20-year-old man fell, hit his head, and died following Amherst party

Investigators have released new details into a death that occurred over the weekend in Amherst.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said emergency crews were called to an address on Fearing Street in Amherst around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after getting a 911 call about someone being injured.

Emergency crews arrived on-scene and found a 20-year-old man from Wayland, MA unresponsive with injuries to his head.

"Witnesses reported that the man, who had attended a party on North Pleasant Street earlier in the evening, had run off into the yard behind a residence on Fearing Street, where authorities believe he fell from a 10-foot retaining wall, landed in a shallow brook and struck his head," Carey explained.

That man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the man was not a student of UMass Amherst, but was visiting friends in the area.

Carey noted that the circumstances into the man's death and his whereabouts and activities in the time preceding his death remain under investigation.

"Preliminarily, it does not appear that the death is criminal in nature," Carey noted.

The cause of death has not yet been officially announced by the office of the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Toxicology results are still pending.

