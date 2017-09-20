Man shot in the leg Wednesday morning in Springfield

Springfield police are investigating a late Wednesday morning shooting that took place near Grant Street.

Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said that just before 11 a.m. a Shotspotter Activation went off in the area of Grant and Armory Streets.

When police arrived to 9 Grant Street, they found two men sitting behind the building, and one of them had been shot.

The gunshot victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be ok. Walsh told Western Mass News the victim is not cooperating with officers.

