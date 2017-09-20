Rare coins stolen from store in Orange, $1,000 reward offered

A $1,000 reward leading to the arrest of whomever stole rare coins from a store in Orange. That's what police say 'Top Shelf Collectibles' is offering after someone broke into the shop this past Sunday.

The Orange Police Department posted the notice to their Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Top Shelf Collectibles is offering a $1000 reward leading to the arrest of whatever person (s) broke into the business on September 17, 2017 and stole rare coins," police report.

The store is located at 119 New Athol Road, police say.

If you have any information that could help detectives identify the coin thief or thieves, please contact Officer Cole at the Orange Police Department at (978) 544-2129, press 5 and then enter 'Cole' (2653) for his extension.

