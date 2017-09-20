19-year-old man reported missing in Springfield

Springfield police are asking for the public's help to locate missing 19-year-old Jose Diaz.

Jose was last seen in Springfield by his family on Saturday, September 16 and left in his mother's car which has been located.

Police told Western Mass News that Jose could need medical attention.

Jose is described as being around 5'5'' to 5'6'' tall, weighs 170 to 185 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and light brown skin.

Anyone who sees Jose or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Selenia Cruz at 413-750-2249.

