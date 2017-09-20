Court asked to dismiss cases tied to former drug lab chemist

BOSTON (AP) - A petition submitted to Massachusetts' highest court seeks the dismissal of every case connected to a convicted former state chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she went to work at a state drug lab for eight years.

The petition was filed Wednesday with the Supreme Judicial Court by two women whose drug possession convictions are tied to evidence handled by chemist Sonja Farak

Farak pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing cocaine from a state crime lab where she worked between 2005 and 2013.

The women say the state failed to notify them of Farak's misconduct even after her conviction, depriving them of the opportunity to challenge their convictions.

The attorney general's office says it's working to provide "relief" to defendants impacted by Farak's misconduct.

