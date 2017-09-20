Panel sees benefits to Massachusetts changing time zones - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Panel sees benefits to Massachusetts changing time zones

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Pixabay) (Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Pixabay)

BOSTON (AP) - A draft report says Massachusetts could benefit from a shift to the Atlantic Time Zone, but only if other New England states followed suit.

The report was released at the Statehouse on Wednesday by a special commission that has spent months studying the pros and cons of such a change. Moving from the Eastern to Atlantic time would effectively make Daylight Savings Time permanent, eliminating the practice of setting clocks forward and back twice a year.

The draft recommends Massachusetts never consider changing time zones unless most or all of its neighbors are doing the same.

It also recommends a later start time for schools so young children won't be going to school in the dark.

The commission will vote on a final version of the report in early November.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.