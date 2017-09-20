Chicopee sees record-low voter turnout during preliminary election

After a record-low voter turnout, a recent college graduate and a school volunteer unseat a long time incumbent for a spot on the Chicopee school committee.

Now, the city is hoping to generate a lot more interest for the upcoming November general election.

Although the spot to represent Ward 1 on the school committee was the city's only preliminary election so far, the city clerk had hoped for at least a ten percent voter turnout.

What they got, however, was not even half of that, and a new city record.



"Only 4.4 percent of residents took part in the Ward 1 school committee preliminary," said Chicopee Registrar of Voters employee, Janina Surdyka.



That all-time-low percent translates into just 195 of the 4,442 registered voters in Ward 1.

The top vote getters where recent Western New England graduate, and Trina House-Labonte, a longtime school volunteer, and both beat out out incumbent Dana Cutter.

"In the past I've seen preliminary turnout between 10 to 20 percent. usually around 17 percent. This was an extremely disappointing turnout," said Surdyka.



Surdyka believed the reason for the low turnout is that traditionally, the more candidates that run, the more voters turn out.

On Tuesday, there was only three candidates for one spot.



"Never before at least in the last 30 years, have we had just one office on the ballot and on the school committee," she noted.



She also added that the school committee is responsible for almost half of the city's entire budget.

According to City Auditor Sharyn Riley, the current city budget is just under $190 million.

The school budget is just over $82 million or 43 percent.



On November 7 for the general election, four city council seats are on the table, as well as three spots on the school committee.

