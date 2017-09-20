WMass residents anxiously await word from relatives in Puerto Rico

With Hurricane Maria battering Puerto Rico, many western Massachusetts residents with family there are concerned about their safety.

It's anxious times for people in our area for family members who are trying to stay safe in Puerto Rico and escape the wrath of Maria.

"I have a nephew in the northern part of the island. We've heard from him, also have an aunt who resides on the island and haven't been able to contact her," said David Silva.

Silva is director of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center in Springfield. His nephew told him conditions were worsening.

"A lot of heavy rain and winds picking up supplies extremely low...supermarkets, everything on shelves basically gone," Silva explained.

Silva is concerned about family members in Puerto Rico who have to deal with a ferocious hurricane.

"We don't know how bad this will be. We're hoping there are no fatalities, but concern is there by everyone," Silva added.

Also concerned about the safety of her relatives is Doreen Coakley-Rodriguez.

"I did talk to my aunt last night, Maria, and she's in Puerto Rico with uncle, Lou. They were literally transitioning into a shelter," Coakley-Rodriguez said.

Thousands on the island have taken refuge in shelters.

Recent hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and now Maria have caused so much devastation.

Coakley-Rodriguezs thoughts turn to the affected as well.

"We've had hits in the U.S. Texas, Miami, Florida, now Puerto Rico. We have a lot of family and friends. Now, we have to put our hands together and pray for all the islands," Coakley-Rodriguez noted.

Coakley-Rodriguez is also a travel agent at World Travel and recent hurricanes have been a nightmare. She said that she's out straight at work trying to answer calls from people who are stranded and can't get home because pretty much all flights have been canceled in the Caribbean.

