East Longmeadow teacher keeps track of family in PR during Hurricane Maria

This hurricane season has produced a devastating line of storms.

Now, Hurricane Maria has hit directly into Puerto Rico and people here in western Massachusetts worry about their families.

Eliel Gonzalez is a math teacher at East Longmeadow High School, but he was born and raised in Puerto Rico.

His mother and bother are both in the country now, and he has to watch from afar as his home country is battered by these storms.



"Its pretty intense. This is home, but at the same time that is your home land, and that is your family all you have to go by is phone communication and cell phone and when you can make contact," he said.

Gonzalez told Western Mass News that he considers himself lucky since he's communicated with his mother twice in the last two days to make sure she's safe.

His mother lives in a home that he owns outside of San Juan. His brother and sister-in-law are staying there too.

"Its all about your family and making sure that they are fine and that they are secure and making sure that you stay in touch and they make the right preparations and that they are in a good place," he added.



Luckily so far his family is safe and so is his home.

But with the constant worrying of what's happening thousands of miles away, he tunes into the local Puerto Rican news to see how the storm's panning out.



"With the magic of technology its possible to watch the local news [and] keep track of whats going on. That gives you some sort of comfort," he explained.

Eliel continues to keep in touch with his family, and although he's been in East Longmeadow for almost 30 years, he still considered Puerto Rico home.

