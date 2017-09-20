Lia Surprise Squad brings free fun to Big E fairgoers

Road congestion and foot traffic at The Big E can be utterly annoying.

We unleashed our Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad to keep the crowd moving with a free "get out of line" pass...but it was only for those who got crafty enough to win it.

Spending the day at The Big E can be fairly pricey, so we headed to the fairgrounds to give some a free ride in.

In rich agricultural spirit, we hoped on a golf cart to surprise some fairgoers from Pittsfield who have made the haul to The Big E since they were peanuts.

Others unleashed their dance moves for a ticket.

Since we got our 'fair' share of dancing, others were squealing for a free pass.

Raising the 'steaks', we then decided to beef up the surprise with trivia

If you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved