DNA advances could have implications beyond the Lisa Ziegert case

The arrest of Gary Schara in the Lisa Ziegert murder has thrown new light on the advances made in DNA technology.

Even though Ziegert was murdered 25 years ago, DNA evidence played a key role in Schara's arrest.

In 1992, when Ziegert was killed, DNA technology was in its infancy,

Fast forward to today and now, more and more cold cases are being solved thanks to DNA technology.

"What's taken place in the last 10 years in regard to scientific components of DNA had really allowed cold cases to flourish in regard to solving crime ones," said Alfred Ingham, associate professor of criminal justice at Western New England University.

Ingham is also a retired Springfield police detective who is no stranger to murder cases.

New DNA advances allow investigators to even come up with a composite sketch of a suspects face. For example, in the Ziegert case, Parabon Nanolabs of Virginia developed a new method of DNA analysis which produced a suspect's face.

That sketch helped authorities zero in on Schara.

"If the evidence was seized properly and going back 30 years and stored properly as a result of new technology, you're going to have more and more cases being solved," Ingham explained.

Now that Schara has been arrested and his DNA gathered, that DNA will go into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, which serves as a law enforcement data base for DNA records.

That, Ingham said, could have implications beyond the Ziegert case.

"That's what's great about CODIS, to look at the part to find out where this individual had been and see whether similar types of crimes have occurred during that time," Ingham added.

In the Schara arrest, once investigators had a DNA sample from his home, it was sent to the Mass. State Police Crime Lab and within 24 hours, the D.A.'s office had the conclusive evidence they needed to match his DNA to the crime scene.

While DNA technology has advanced, Ingham said that it's important to note the value of good old fashioned detective work: a lot of leg work, interviewing, and searching for clues.

