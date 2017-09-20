Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield is NOT closing

There was some confusion on whether a popular Springfield restaurant and landmark is indeed closing.

Some people were left confused after seeing on social media that Red Rose Pizza is closing, but don't fear. It's not the one in Springfield.

It all started on social media. The owners of Red Rose said that they got a call from a friend saying they saw on Facebook that they were closing, but they want to be clear: they are not closing.

After they read the message, they realized it's a Red Rose Restaurant in Brooklyn, NY that's closing.

Red Rose said that they can laugh about it, but they were a bit worried because they got over 50 calls just yesterday asking if they're closing.

They also got some people calling about parties being booked there and worrying about the status of those.

"We are not closing. If you have Facebook, put it on there that we are not closing and share it with all your friends. We've been here for 54 years - June 27th, 1963 - and I'm hoping we're here for another 54 years," said Rita Caputo-Capua with Red Rose in Springfield.

Red Rose took to their own Facebook page and set the record straight.

Now, the one in New York, if you look closely is Red Rose Restaurant. The one in Springfield is Red Rose Pizzeria.

They hope you at home will tell your family, friends and anyone that they are not closing and will continue to be selling those famous pizzas.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.