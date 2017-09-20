Holyoke city councilor organizes donation drive for Puerto Rico during Holyoke

People in Holyoke are desperately trying to get in touch with their loved ones in Puerto Rico.

City Councilor Nelson Roman hasn't heard from his family since this morning.

He's been collecting donations at Nueva Esperanza since Irma, but now the need is even greater.

"Right now they're looking for water, batteries, flashlights, lamps, and medical supplies. That is the number one need at the moment."

