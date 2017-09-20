Westfield State students organize rally following racist incident on campus

Students came together after a discriminatory act on the campus of Westfield State University.

Hundreds of students held a vigil and discussion tonight after racist comments were left inside a student’s dorm room, and they would like to see something done on campus.

Westfield State University Junior Kiara Dade has come home the past three nights to racist messages posted to her dorm room door.

“This person, if caught, will be dismissed from the university,” said President Ramon Torrecilha.

The university said they are aware of what's happened and are investigating the incidents.

Westfield State’s president said that he can't comment on specifics, but they will find whoever is responsible, and proper action will be taken.

