Scene of rollover accident in Palmer cleared

Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident early Thursday morning on Thorndike Street near the Big Y in Palmer.

Authorities had to close a section of the road around 4:30 a.m. while crews from National Grid restored power lines knocked down from the accident.

The road reopened just in time before the busy morning commute. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt as only minor injuries were reported.

