Massachusetts day kicks off at the Big E

Thursday marks Massachusetts Day at the Big E!

Plenty will fill the fairgrounds and check out the Massachusetts building on the Avenue of States for a chance to fill up on Massachusetts food and culture.

Attendance has been below average for this year's fair. On Tuesday, a little over 20,000 people were at the fairgrounds.

The Wednesday numbers for Connecticut day haven't been released yet, but we do know the weather has played a significant factor in this year's turnout.

There is still plenty to look forward to, and going forward the second weekend of the Big E is expected to see more than 130,000 people.

Next week the fair will pay homage here to western Mass. as Salute to Springfield, Chicopee, and more are set to kick off soon.

Friday, Sept. 22 – New Hampshire Day

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Vermont Day

Sunday, Sept. 24 – Grange Day

Monday, Sept. 25 – Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Salute to Chicopee

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, Sept. 28 – Salute to Westfield

Friday, Sept. 29 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Salute to All Things Country

Sunday, Oct. 1 – Salute to Special Olympics

