Massachusetts Day underway at The Big E

As Massachusetts Day continues on full speed ahead, there were plenty of local businesses eager to put a smile on fair-goer's faces.

They may meet hundreds of thousands each year, but vendors and residents told Western Mass News that there is nothing quite like a little homefield advantage for the home state day.

More than a century of tradition on the hollowed Big E fairgrounds, yet one thing has never changed: fair-goers filling the grounds each of the 17 days.

However, today is Massachusetts Day, giving hometown girls and boys all the more reason to enjoy a day of food and festivities from right here in the Commonwealth.

"The farms that are here and the different things that we don't get to see in West Springfield all the time," said Briana Melloni.

Just ask Briana Melloni, who along with 40 other eager residents, stood in line this morning until the doors opened at the Massachusetts state building, the building that started the avenue of states in 1919. She even brought her twin one year olds, Michael and Angelo, for their first lesson on what makes today one-of-a-kind.

"The same food every year, going on the rides, the state buildings, there's lots of memories here. They get to see what I grew up going to," Melloni added,



Every day at The Big E is a special one, but there is something about Massachusetts Day that gives these vendors a little extra pep in their step.

"We are in Massachusetts, Massachusetts day, and everyone wants to come out and kind of see all the different businesses that have thrived in the state of Massachusetts," said Mahlon Williams, owner of I Love Boston Sports.

Williams puts his imagination and passion for comics into the wide world of Boston sports. He told Western Mass News business is a little heavier on a day like today.

"You've got the cultural history and the American history that's here, and all of the events that have transpired. What we try to do is try to immortalize historical moment in Boston sports history and really make it fun," Williams explained.

The Massachusetts Building is open every day at The Big E from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers dozens of state food and fun. It's the largest of the state replica buildings on the Avenue of States and is lit up front and center when the sun goes down for all to see.

Next week, the fair will pay homage to several local communities, including Springfield, Chicopee, and Agawam:

Friday, Sept. 22 – New Hampshire Day

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Vermont Day

Sunday, Sept. 24 – Grange Day

Monday, Sept. 25 – Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Salute to Chicopee

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, Sept. 28 – Salute to Westfield

Friday, Sept. 29 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Salute to All Things Country

Sunday, Oct. 1 – Salute to Special Olympics

