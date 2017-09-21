Suspect connected to series of armed robberies arrested in Springfield

A 28-year-old homeless man accused of robbing a bank and convenience stores in Springfield and West Springfield was arrested Thursday morning.

Springfield police told Western Mass News Melquiades Cabrera is responsible for the series of armed robberies that occurred over the past ten days.

Cabrera allegedly robbed two convenience stores in Springfield and the TD Bank on Main Street.

He’s also being considered a suspect in another convenience store robbery in West Springfield.

Cabrera has been charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of armed and masked robbery with a firearm, and one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

He will be arraigned for those charges in Springfield District Court.

