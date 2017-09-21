State: two indicted in connection with stealing from local women's shelter

Two Springfield women are facing charges in connection with stealing thousands of dollars.

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey's office said that on Wednesday, a Hampden County grand jury indicted 50-year-old Lynn Minella and 47-year-old Jody Farber-Winters, both of Springfield, after reportedly stealing more than $14,000 "through various larceny schemes" including stealing from a local women's shelter and defrauding state agencies of benefits.

The investigation into both suspects began in 2015 after the matter was referred to the state auditor's office by the state's Department of Housing and Community Development.

State investigators allege that Minella, who worked as an advocate at the shelter, stole more than $4,000 in donated gift cards that were intended for shelter participants between 2013 and 2015. Those gift cards were reportedly used to buy furniture for herself and family members.

Minella also alleging conspired with Farber-Williams in the application for a homelessness prevention program that provides short-term assistance to low-income families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

"Minella and Farber-Winters allegedly applied for these benefits by using the identities of shelter participants, creating a fake property management company and forging housing court documents to steal more than $3,000 in benefits," Healey's office said in a statement.

According to state officials, Minella also allegedly defrauded MassHealth out of more than $7,000 in benefits after she reportedly didn't tell MassHealth about changes in her status, including her availability of employer-sponsored health insurance.

Farber-Williams is facing charges including two counts of larceny over $250 and two counts of forgery.

Minella is charged with two counts of larceny over $250, one count of conspiracy to commit larceny, two counts of forgery, and one count of failure to disclose any material fact affecting eligibility or level of benefits.

Arraignments for Minella and Farber-Winters will be held at a later date.

