2 women charged in Springfield home invasion

Two women from Connecticut are facing several felony charges in connection to a Springfield home invasion in August.

Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News that 37-year-old Melissa Mimitz of Newington and 29-year-old Lily Bodenlos of Naugatuck invaded a home on Brentwood Street in the late morning hours on August 30.

An elderly woman was found bound inside the home when police arrived to the scene.

Mimitz and Bodenlos have been charged with the following:

Home invasion with a firearm

Armed and masked robbery with a firearm

Kidnapping with a firearm

Four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Walsh added that Springfield detectives believe this incident was not random.

