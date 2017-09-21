Heavy traffic seen heading towards The Big E

It's been a busy day at The Big E for Massachusetts Day today.

The Commonwealth is having their chance to showcase homegrown food and culture as tens of thousands make their way down the Avenue of States into the Massachusetts building.

However, it's the traffic getting there that has Memorial Avenue and surrounding areas jam packed.

Expect plenty of stop and go down Memorial Avenue, as well as backups on the Memorial Bridge.

Residents told Western Mass News in years past, they have had a 20 to 30 minute wait on the bridge alone.

Backups have been very heavy on Memorial Avenue, as cars heading towards Gate 9, the main parking gate and also closest to the rotary, are stacking up dozens at a time.

Traffic is backed up heading towards the rotary from West Springfield from as far back as Gate 1, which is more than a mile away.

The right lane on that side is suffering the most. The left lane a little better as most in that lane are heading towards Springfield.

West Springfield has police officers at every intersection directing traffic, but there is only so much they can do to keep things moving.

Traffic heading out of the rotary towards The Big E is also heavy. It's bumper-to-bumper from the end of the rotary all the way down Memorial Avenue until you get past Gate 9.

You can stay up-to-date with the traffic conditions anytime by checking our interactive map on westernmassnews.com or download the Western Mass News app.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.